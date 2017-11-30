It’s a noisy world, inside and out.

Whether it’s the barrage of sounds that surrounds us or the constant droning of our own thoughts, finding peace and quiet can be difficult, and some people go to great lengths to get a break from the noise.

Quiet moments might feel good, but is there really any benefit to them?

GUESTS

Erling Kagge, Norwegian explorer; publisher; author of “Silence: In the Age of Noise”

Daniel A. Gross, Writer; public radio producer in New York City; @readwriteradio

Rich Pierson, Co Founder and CEO, Headspace; @richardpierson

