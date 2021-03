Webcast: Health Implications Of Income Inequality

Income inequality in the U.S. is at an all-time high, according to the Census Bureau. And a recent poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health shows that regardless of their income, Americans generally view this as a serious problem.

A majority (57%) believes that very wealthy Americans should pay more in taxes than they do now. And nearly half (48%) of the top 1% believe very wealthy Americans should pay more.

The poll examined the life experiences of people at all income levels. From paying medical bills and affording housing to coping with unexpected expenses, Americans face very different realities. The scope of these choices carry profound implications for the country's health and for society at large.

A web cast streamed on Jan. 27 explored these differences, as well as approaches, such as taxation, that could narrow the income gaps. Watch the conversation with researchers and analysts here:

Joe Neel, deputy senior supervising editor on NPR's Science Desk moderated the discussion with:

Robert Blendon, professor of health policy and political analysis, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Kennedy School

Ichiro Kawachi, professor of social epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Katherine Newman, interim chancellor of the University of Massachusetts, Boston

Ben Spoer, manager of metrics and analytics, City Health Dashboard

