Becky Grandone comes to WUWM from UW-Milwaukee where she was serving as the Chief of Staff for the Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management.

She has seven years of business and leadership roles in UWM’s Divisions of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. Becky has worked with teams to build systems, develop culture and reorganize departments through partnerships in HR, budget, finance and campus services.

Prior to joining the staff at UWM, she worked with small businesses and nonprofits as an organizational consultant. And before that, Becky worked for 15 years in nonprofit programmatic and business roles, including educational organizations.

She has public media experience, working at WGBH Boston as a business manager in both radio and television.

Becky is an organizational strategist and a business generalist, and she enjoys developing partnerships, processes, resources and systems that are transparent, adaptable and people-centric.

