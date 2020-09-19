The Names On Trump's List Of Potential Supreme Court Nominees
President Trump, who called Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "a titan of the law," will be able to pick a successor for her from a list of nearly four dozen names that he updated Sept. 9.
The most recent list, with three U.S. senators, was avowedly more political than the ones he previously released, both as a presidential candidate and as president. Trump's first two Supreme Court picks, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, came from the president's earlier list.
His list also includes sitting judges, two past solicitors general and conservative lawyers. Trump has said his Supreme Court nominees will come from among these names:
Bridget Bade, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit (Barrett was a finalist for Trump's second high court nomination, which ultimately went to Kavanaugh.)
Keith Blackwell, Supreme Court of Georgia
Charles Canady, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Florida
Daniel Cameron, attorney general of Kentucky
Paul Clement, a partner with Kirkland & Ellis, who previously served as solicitor general
Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit
Tom Cotton, U.S. senator for Arkansas
Ted Cruz,U.S. senator for Texas
Stuart Kyle Duncan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit
Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit
Steven Engel, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel of the Department of Justice
Noel Francisco,former solicitor general
Britt Grant of Georgia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit
Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit
Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit (Hardiman was also a finalist for the nomination that went to Kavanaugh.)
Josh Hawley, U.S. senator for Missouri (Hawley has already said he would decline the president's endorsement to the court.)
James Ho, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit
Gregory Katsas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit
Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit
Barbara Lagoa,U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit
Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassador to Mexico
Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit
Mike Lee, U.S. senator for Utah
Thomas Lee, Supreme Court of Utah
Edward Mansfield, Supreme Court of Iowa
Federico Moreno, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
Carlos Muñiz,Supreme Court of Florida
Kevin Newsomof Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit
Martha Pacold, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
Peter Phipps, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit
Sarah Pitlyk, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri
William Pryorof Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit
Allison Jones Rushing, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit
Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit
Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit
Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit
Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president
Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit
Lawrence VanDyke,U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit
Robert Young, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)
Don Willett,U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit
Patrick Wyrick, District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.