© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

States Have An Official Flag. Massachusetts May Get A State Dinosaur

Published January 6, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Some states have a flag. Some states have a flower, too. So who's to say you can't have a state dinosaur? Massachusetts lawmaker Jack Lewis is inviting kids to vote on which dinosaur should represent the Bay State. The choice is between Podokesaurus holyokensis and Anchisaurus polyzelus. If I were a betting person, I'd put my money on that second one. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Politics & Government