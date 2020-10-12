LISTEN: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins hearings Monday to consider the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

The hearings begin at 9 a.m. ET. each day.

The seat was made vacant last month by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, launching a contentious nomination process just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The process has also been complicated by several Senate Republicans testing positive for the coronavirus, including Senate Judiciary members Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the committee will take additional safety precautions for the hearings, and senators will be allowed to ask questions remotely or in person.

If confirmed by Election Day, Judge Barrett's confirmation process would be one of the shortest of the last several decades.

