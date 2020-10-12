LISTEN: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

By 18 minutes ago
  • Listen to the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett beginning Monday.
    Listen to the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett beginning Monday.
    Caroline Amenabar / NPR

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins hearings Monday to consider the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the hearings on this page, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. each day. Follow updates here.

The seat was made vacant last month by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, launching a contentious nomination process just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The process has also been complicated by several Senate Republicans testing positive for the coronavirus, including Senate Judiciary members Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the committee will take additional safety precautions for the hearings, and senators will be allowed to ask questions remotely or in person.

If confirmed by Election Day, Judge Barrett's confirmation process would be one of the shortest of the last several decades.

For a recap and analysis of the hearings, subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Content

Capitol Notes: Johnson Expects To Confirm, Baldwin Vows To Reject Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

By Sep 28, 2020
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Trump has announced his Supreme Court pick to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away earlier this month. Trump has chosen conservative federal appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett and confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin Oct. 12.

Trump Expected To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Court

By & Sep 25, 2020

Republicans expect President Trump to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the next nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source with knowledge of the process, but the source cautioned that Trump could change his mind.

The source declined to be named, because the individual was not authorized to confirm the selection before the president announced it.

The White House declined comment.