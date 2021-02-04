Thursday on Lake Effect: Mental Health Care Access, Black Lives Matter Week, Poet Amaud Johnson

Thursday on Lake Effect:
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley lays out his plans for increasing mental health care access in the county. Education reporter Emily Files discusses what local schools are doing for the Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action. A UW-Madison professor describes what it was like during the Rodney King uprising and draws parallels to today’s social justice movement. Plus, Milwaukee Public Library Director Joan Johnson talks about the important role libraries have played during the pandemic and what’s being done to increase access.
Guests:
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley
- Emily Files, WUWM education reporter
- Amaud Jamaul Johnson, poet and UW-Madison professor of English
- Joan Johnson, director of Milwaukee Public Library