Thursday on Lake Effect: Mental Health Care Access, Black Lives Matter Week, Poet Amaud Johnson

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is approaching one year in office. During this time, Crowley has made addressing mental health issues in the county’s Black community a main focus.

He says that mental health in the Black community has been overlooked and is a real public health crisis.

“This is really about making sure that people of color has access to mental health programs. But also making sure that we can do all that we can, having a hands-on deck approach is really eliminating many of the stigmas that is out there as it relates to mental health,” he says.