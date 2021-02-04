Related Program: 
Thursday on Lake Effect: Mental Health Care Access, Black Lives Matter Week, Poet Amaud Johnson

By Lake Effect 2 hours ago

Thursday on Lake Effect

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley lays out his plans for increasing mental health care access in the county. Education reporter Emily Files discusses what local schools are doing for the Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action. A UW-Madison professor describes what it was like during the Rodney King uprising and draws parallels to today’s social justice movement. Plus, Milwaukee Public Library Director Joan Johnson talks about the important role libraries have played during the pandemic and what’s being done to increase access.

Guests:

  • Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley
  • Emily Files, WUWM education reporter
  • Amaud Jamaul Johnson, poet and UW-Madison professor of English
  • Joan Johnson, director of Milwaukee Public Library

Milwaukee County Exec. David Crowley Wants To Invest In Mental Health Resources

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is approaching one year in office. During this time, Crowley has made addressing mental health issues in the county’s Black community a main focus.

He says that mental health in the Black community has been overlooked and is a real public health crisis.

“This is really about making sure that people of color has access to mental health programs. But also making sure that we can do all that we can, having a hands-on deck approach is really eliminating many of the stigmas that is out there as it relates to mental health,” he says.

Black Lives Matter At School Week: What Milwaukee Students & Educators Have To Say

This week, Milwaukee Public Schools is observing Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action, which draws attention to issues of racial equity in education.

Poet Amaud Jamaul Johnson Draws On His Memories Of Compton In 'Imperial Liquor'

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police set off a firestorm of protest around the country and world. But it certainly wasn’t the first instance of police brutality met with outcry.

Amaud Jamaul Johnson is a poet and professor at UW-Madison and director of the MFA program in creative writing. He has been reflecting on the racial justice uprising of his youth, sparked by the acquittal of police in the brutal beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles.

New Milwaukee Public Library Leader Aims To Create More Equity Through Libraries

In September, Joan Johnson was confirmed as Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) director and city librarian by Mayor Tom Barrett and the Milwaukee Common Council. Johnson served as the deputy director of the MPL since March of 2009 and has been with the system since 2006.

Johnson is the 12th director in MPL’s 142-year-history, the fourth woman to serve in this position and the first Black person to lead MPL. She's taken on her new role during the coronavirus pandemic, which has presented many new challenges to the library system.