-
President Biden plans to re-establish the U.S. as a climate leader. Protesters gather in Columbus after an officer shot a Black teenage girl. Schools aim to help kids after a year of uncertainty.
-
When Anya Steinberg learned the man she thought was her father wasn't, it cast her life in a new light. In her winning student podcast entry, she traces her journey to figure out who she is.
-
It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid a pandemic. This week is Shameem Patel, a second-grade teacher in Dallas.
-
Colleges around the country faced an admissions season marked by pandemic-era challenges: dropped testing requirements, remote learning, disrupted extracurriculars and record applicant pools.
-
Educators tell NPR that the stress of teaching through the pandemic has affected their health and their personal lives. "It's like nothing I've experienced before," one teachers says.
-
In the civil suit, Liberty University accuses its former president of breach of contract and fiduciary duty as well as statutory conspiracy. Falwell called it "full of lies and half truths."
-
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware about a bipartisan initiative to invest $1 billion in civics and history education.
-
It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic.
-
The number of special education students in tiny Powell, Wyo., went from 10 to 52 in one school year. Most moved there because it prioritized in-person classes.
-
The new children's book Hear My Voice/Escucha Mi Vozpulls from the author's interviews with migrant children detained in U.S. facilities in 2019.
-
More campuses are expected to add the requirement, with potential legal challenges ahead. One key point: Requiring vaccines for infectious diseases is nothing new for many residential colleges.
-
At Stanford University, an assignment for a class on markets led to an experiment using economic thinking to match undergrads together romantically. It's a great way to understand many other markets.