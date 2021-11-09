© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday on Lake Effect: native cultures in Milwaukee, HIV medical home care, 'End of the Line' documentary, 'The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story'

Published November 9, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the history of native people in what we now call Milwaukee. Then, learn about Milwaukee’s Vivent Health and its new approach to caring for people with HIV. We hear from a filmmaker who documented the women of Standing Rock who are working to protect their land and water. Plus, learn about the history of supper clubs and how they became so common in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Antonio Doxtator, co-published American Indians in Milwaukee and authored Warrior Spirit: 7 Generations of an Onieda Indian Family
  • Mike Gifford, president and CEO of Vivent Health
  • Shannon Kring, director of End of the Line
  • Ron Faiola, author of The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story
