Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee homeless outreach, Theresa Lau Brewers, 'Black Nativity,' seasonal affective disorder

Published December 8, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at homelessness in Milwaukee and how outreach efforts have been impacted by the pandemic. Then, we hear from the first Asian American woman to work on the Brewers medical staff, about her major league baseball journey so far. Plus, the director of the play Black Nativity shares how he hopes this year’s production will help Milwaukee’s Black community. And we’ll explore seasonal affective disorder symptoms and how to treat it.

Guests:

  • Beth Lappen, homeless outreach worker for the Milwaukee County Housing Division
  • Theresa Lau, major league assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist for the Milwaukee Brewers
  • Dimonte Henning, director of Black Nativity at the Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • Janis Eells, professor of biomedical sciences at UW-Milwaukee’s College of Health Sciences
