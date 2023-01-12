Thursday 1/12/23: Black suicide rates, Hispanic Professions of Greater Milwaukee, Kernza, Friday the 13th, Streets of Old Milwaukee poem

Today, we hear from a Milwaukee man who has struggled with thoughts of suicide and the work he’s doing to help others. Then, we learn how the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee is working to support the next generation of Latinos in Wisconsin. We learn about a grain called Kernza that's changing farming in the Midwest. We tell you about the legends surrounding Friday the 13th. Plus, hear a poem inspired by the Streets of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

