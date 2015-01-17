© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: Dame Edna Everage Gets Quizzed On Farewell Tours

Published January 17, 2015 at 9:15 AM CST
Australian comedian Barry Humphries as legendary housewife Dame Edna Everage appears at a press conference in Sydney on July 5, 2012.

Housewife and superstar Dame Edna Everage is the creation of Australian comedian Barry Humphries. Blazing out of Moonee Ponds, a Melbourne suburb, Dame Edna has conquered stage, screen, television, bookshops and more over the last 60 years.

She's just launched her farewell tour across the U.S. this weekend, so we've invited her to play a game called "I won't be back!" Three questions about other farewell tours, taken from the Rolling Stone article 10 'Farewell' Tours That Didn't Stick.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

