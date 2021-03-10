-
The convictions come amid a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong and just days after Chinese officials approved a major overhaul of the territory's electoral system that tightens Beijing's control.
-
Officials are trying to shrink the timetable for many asylum cases from "years to months." That could benefit people with legitimate asylum claims and discourage some unauthorized migration.
-
In an interview with NPR's Morning Edition, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the plan is "fully paid for" and not making the investment is a "threat to American competitiveness."
-
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood took $50,000 from an associate of a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire while in office in 2012.
-
Restaurants in New York City are allowed to increase their indoor dining capacity to 50%. Locanda Vini e Olii in Brooklyn won't do any indoor dining until every staff member has been fully vaccinated.
-
Facebook is giving users more control over what they see, as executives, including Nick Clegg, global affairs vice president, defend it from charges that algorithms favor inflammatory content.
-
Current and former officials say that the executive order could mean that some pretrial detainees are housed hours away from courthouses where their cases will be heard, diverting resources.
-
The number of immigrants in detention peaked under former President Donald Trump. Now those detention centers have emptied out, but ICE is still paying more than $1 million a day for empty beds.
-
Gun violence prevention advocates are heralding the proposed funding, saying it would be a historic investment in urban communities.
-
The Food and Drug Administration authorized two rapid coronavirus at-home tests: Abbott's BinaxNOW and Quidel's QuickVue.