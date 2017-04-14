Watch The Coachella 2017 Live Webcast All Weekend Long

If you're already at Coachella, have a great time! Drink lots of water! Wear sunscreen! Tell Thom Yorke to get off the turntables!

If you're sitting at home, do the same (and establish a psychic connection to Thom Yorke), but enjoy the music festival with your own snacks on your own couch in your own home. Hosted by KCRW's Jason Bentley, Coachella starts streaming live on Friday night across three channels. This weekend will be Kendrick Lamar's first performance after releasing DAMN., and you can see sets from Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Banks, The xx, D.R.A.M., Future, Bon Iver, Future Islands, Lorde, New Order and more.

Some of the performances will also be available in 360-degree video, too.

Embeds and full live-streaming lineup (with channel numbers) below:

Fri., April 14

(all times Pacific)

3:35 p.m. – Tennis (1)

3:35 p.m. – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (2)

3:35 p.m. – Klangstof (3)

4:05 p.m. – Joseph (3)

4:10 p.m. – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (1)

4:25 p.m. – Sampha (2)

4:50 p.m. – The Lemon Twigs (3)

5:00 p.m. – Bonobo (1)

5:10 p.m. – Broods (2)

5:35 p.m. – SOHN (3)

5:50 p.m. – Mac DeMarco (1)

6:00 p.m. – Francis and the Lights (2)

6:50 p.m. – Oh Wonder (2)

6:55 p.m. – Glass Animals (1)

7:20 p.m. – Big Gigantic (3)

7:40 p.m. – Banks (2)

7:45 p.m. – Father John Misty (1)

8:10 p.m. – Crystal Castles (3)

8:30 p.m. – Richie Hawtin (2)

8:45 p.m. – Phantogram (1)

9:00 p.m. – Mac Miller (3)

9:30 p.m. – Jagwar Ma (2)

9:35 p.m. – The xx (1)

9:55 p.m. – Steve Angello (3)

10:20 p.m. – DJ Shadow (2)

10:40 p.m. – Radiohead (1)

10:55 p.m. – Empire of the Sun (3)

11:15 p.m. – Capital Cities (2)

11:50 p.m. – Dillon Francis (3)

12:10 a.m. – D.R.A.M. (2)

Sat. April 15

(all times Pacific)

3:35 p.m. – Local Natives (1)

3:35 p.m. – Arkells (2)

3:35 p.m. – Blossoms (3)

3:55 p.m. – Kaleo (2)

4:20 p.m. – Shura (3)

4:30 p.m. – Chicano Batman (1)

4:45 p.m. – Car Seat Headrest (2)

5:00 p.m. – Banks & Steelz (3)

5:15 p.m. – The Head and the Heart (1)

5:40 p.m. – The Atomics (2)

5:45 p.m. – Autograf (3)

6:10 p.m. – Bastille (1)

6:25 p.m. – Roisin Murphy (2)

6:35 p.m. – Little Dragon (3)

7:15 p.m. – DREAMCAR (2)

7:20 p.m. – Two Door Cinema Club (1)

7:25 p.m. – Mura Masa (3)

8:05 p.m. – Moderat (2)

8:15 p.m. – Gryffin (3)

8:20 p.m. – Future (1)

9:05 p.m. – Warpaint (2)

9:10 p.m. – Tory Lanez (3)

9:15 p.m. – ScHoolboy Q (1)

9:55 p.m. – Tycho (2)

10:00 p.m. – Röyksopp (3)

10:15 p.m. – Bon Iver (1)

10:45 p.m. – DJ Snake (2)

10:55 p.m. – Martin Garrix (3)

11:25 p.m. – Lady Gaga (1)

12:00 a.m. – Gucci Mane (2)

12:05 a.m. – Classix (3)

Sun. April 16

(all times Pacific)

3:35 p.m. – Ezra Furman (1)

3:35 p.m. – Grace Mitchell (2)

4:15 p.m. – Anna Lunoe (3)

4:25 p.m. – Whitney (1)

4:25 p.m. – Preoccupations (2)

5:15 p.m. – Toots & The Maytals (1)

5:15 p.m. – Goldlink (2)

5:15 p.m. – NAO (3)

6:10 p.m. – Grouplove (1)

6:10 p.m. – Jack Garratt (2)

6:55 p.m. – Kaytranada (3)

7:00 p.m. – Kiiara (2)

7:20 p.m. – Future Islands (1)

7:55 p.m. – Tove Lo (2)

8:10 p.m. – DJ Khaled (3)

8:15 p.m. – Porter Robinson & Madeon (1)

8:40 p.m. – Hans Zimmer (2)

9:00 p.m. – Galantis (3)

9:20 p.m. – Lorde (1)

9:45 p.m. – Kehlani (2)

9:45 p.m. – Justice (3)

10:25 p.m. – Kendrick Lamar (1)

10:30 p.m. – New Order (2)

11:05 p.m. – Marshmello (3)

