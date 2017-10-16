J Roddy Walston & The Business On World Cafe

J Roddy Walston & The Business were last on World Cafe in 2013 with the album Essential Tremors. A lot has changed since then.

After living in Cleveland, Tennessee and Baltimore, J. Roddy has settled in Richmond, Va., where he found a thriving music community, built a recording studio, and became a father. All of which affected the band's new album, Destroyers Of The Soft Life.

In this session, hear J. Roddy talk about what got him started in bands in the first place — the story involves Kurt Cobain's death, a 7th grade talent show and a smashed guitar. But first hear a live performance of the song "You Know Me Better" from Destroyers Of The Soft Life.

