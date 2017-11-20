The All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza

Bob Boilen is like a child this time of year, his eyes and ears full of wonder, as he traipses through the NPR Music offices, vigorously jingling his collection of sleigh bells. He believes, in his heart, that he's truly getting everyone in the spirit of the holiday season. But it's always been a steady source of irritation for me.

That's why, a few years back, I stole Bob's sleigh bells and hid them in a box on the shelves behind the Tiny Desk. He managed to find them just in time to record our holiday music show, and every December since then, Bob has continued to bring them out for a good, irritating shake.

But when Bob and I settled in to record this year's holiday extravaganza, something wasn't right. He brought out his bells but, as far as I could tell, they were broken. No matter how hard he rattled them, all I heard was glorious silence.

Everything seemed like it was going my way until I left the studio and found something waiting for me just outside the NPR building. It turned out Bob had bigger plans for me this year. -- Robin Hilton

Originally recorded in 2016.

Credits

Story by Robin Hilton and Bob Boilen

Foley by Robin Hilton

Mixed and mastered by Bob Boilen

Special thanks to: Ari Shapiro, Conor Oberst, Eskimeaux, Gaelynn Lea, George Winston, Guy Raz, Japanese Breakfast, Julien Baker, Kacey Musgraves, The Oh Hellos, and the entire NPR Music team.

