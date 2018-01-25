Sense Of Place, South Africa: McCoy Mrubata

McCoy Mrubata was born in 1959 in Cape Town, South Africa. He left school after the 1976 Soweto uprising, first dedicating himself to painting and later to music. Playing the flute and saxophone, he toured alongside Hugh Masekela in the '90s and has led his own bands.

We were lucky to record Mrubata during World Cafe's visit to Johannesburg. He talked to us about how jazz was impacted by apartheid and where he sees the genre going now.

Kicking off the session, Mrubata and his band started with his song "Brick Walls." Hear that and more in the player.

