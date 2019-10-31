© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A World Cafe Halloween Playlist: Hits, Misses And Blood-Curdling Deep Tracks

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Bruce Warren
Published October 31, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT
A <em>Nightmare Before Christmas</em>-themed pumpkin carving.

Let's face it, even Halloween can be stressful. You don't have enough candy. The costume you've chosen for the party you've been invited to isn't weird or creative enough. You're running late leaving work and won't be home in time to give out all that candy you bought. You're starting to get really sick of how everyone on Twitter has changed their name to some variation of a Halloween-inspired word – like "@Jack" becomes "@Drac." Kids show up in paper bag masks, grab handfuls of candy and no one says "Thank you!" anymore.

However you're celebrating, one thing you don't have to worry about is the soundtrack for your Halloween: we've got you covered. From Bowie to Bauhaus, from our favorite horror movie soundtracks to monster jams, we've stocked up the Halloween music machine with some hits, some misses and some blood-curdling deep tracks.

Enjoy our Halloween playlist below.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
