Julien Baker Joined NPR Music's Listening Party For 'Little Oblivions'

Updated Feb. 27 at 3:52 p.m. ET:The Listening Party has ended.

Join us in an online listening party for Julien Baker's new album, Little Oblivions, hosted by WNXP's Jewly Hight and featuring a live conversation with Baker and Mackenzie Scott (Torres). The event will take place on release day, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. ET.

After two solo albums and an EP with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus as boygenius, Little Oblivions will feel a little different. Baker's crystalline guitar reverb, dramatic piano chords and lush sense of beauty remain, but the arrangements are fleshed out with programmed beats, noisier guitar loops and, for the first time, drums played by Baker herself. She revisits familiar themes of God, sobriety, depression, queerness and addiction, but with nothing held back. Be prepared to have your heart torn in two, then mended, as the process repeats song to song.

So please join us in the chat to ask questions, or just to shout out your love and thoughts to Julien Baker. Let's listen together!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.