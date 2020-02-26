Teachers: Are You Using Podcasts In Your Classroom?

In a world where more educators are turning to project-based learning, some students may now have the option to submit a podcast instead of a traditional assignment — like a research paper. But just how exactly do you grade a podcast? How do you gauge its success?

NPR's Education Team wants to hear from educators who are using podcasts in their lesson plans. We want to know what's working and what isn't? How well are students performing in these assignments?

We'd love to hear your stories about how this medium is changing your lesson plan. Please fill out this form to share your story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.