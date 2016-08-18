© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Health & Science

The Amazing Pedal-Powered Brain Race: The Finish Line

By Emily Bogle,
LA Johnson
Published August 18, 2016 at 5:01 AM CDT

This is the conclusion of our three-part series. Read Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

May 7: Race Day

Today is the day! For eight months, two dozen students at Arbutus Middle School in suburban Maryland have been designing and building a pedal-powered car with a giant human brain on top. Today, they'll compete against 33 other teams in the Kinetic Sculpture Race, a 15-mile obstacle course around Baltimore Harbor.

So, how did they do? Today, our three-part series concludes with this video, finishing with the big race itself.

LA Johnson and Emily Bogle are visual journalists for NPR. They followed the Arbutus Middle School Kinetic Club all year long for this story. Sami Yenigun also contributed sound and reporting.

Emily Bogle
LA Johnson
LA Johnson is an art director and illustrator at NPR. She joined in 2014 and has a BFA from The Savannah College of Art and Design.
