Buying A Home? NPR Wants Your Stories

Are you a homeowner, or have you seriously considered becoming one? If so, NPR wants to hear from you for a series of stories about renting vs. owning, deciding on the right time to make the commitment and the best way to search for a home and buy it.

We're looking for your success stories, horror stories, the I-wish-I-knew-before-I-bought stories — you get the idea. And if you are a passionate renter and never want to own a home, we want to hear from you, too.

Please fill out the form — or click here — to tell us your experience. An NPR producer may contact you for an upcoming story.

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we'd love it if you could send us a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org with "homeownership" in the subject line.

The deadline has passed for this project.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.