Thursday 1/19/23: rent control, bomb detection technology, conversion therapy, Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about rent control and speak with someone who thinks it's possible here in Milwaukee. Then, we learn about new technology that helps detect explosives and how it could keep people safe. We hear from someone who was subjected to gay conversion therapy. Plus, in this month’s Dig In! we learn why it’s the perfect time to gather with family to prepare and eat a meal.
Guests:
- Chris Krco, founder of the Milwaukee Community Land Trust & President of Housing for All; Margaret Kaplan, president of the Housing Justice Center in St. Paul, Minnesota
- Dennis Hall, CEO of Clandestine Materials Detection
- Logan, conversion therapy survivor
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden