'Dig In!': With Venice Williams and the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market has become an annual tradition. It's an opportunity for Milwaukeeans to continue supporting local farmers with everything from meat, honey, dairy, soaps and even fresh herbs and vegetables in the middle of winter.

Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden, is also the current interim executive director for the organization that puts on the winter farmers market — the Fondy Food Center. She talks about this year's winter season market.

Williams says getting together and cooking during the winter months is crucial. "Our bodies crave more food [in the winter]. But we also crave more time with others [because] we feel the isolation of being at home in the darkness," she says. "Being able to come together with people to cook and to eat and to share is one of the highlights of January and February. If we choose to live into it."

People looking to cook with others are invited to the 2023 winter season From Scratch series, which will be hosted at The Table, located at 5305 W. Capitol Dr.

Participants will need to bring everything needed to cook their favorite dish and can expect to share where they learned to cook this particular dish and discover its origins, all while making it alongside other participants.

The events go from 2-5 p.m. and will take place over the coming months with different themes each month as outlined below:

From Scratch series led by Venice Williams.

The cookbooks helping Williams prepare for all this winter cooking are Katie Brown Entertains and Katie Brown's Weekends.