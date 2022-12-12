Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market, an annual tradition, is now located at The Table

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market has become an annual tradition. It's an opportunity for Milwaukeeans to continue supporting local farmers with everything from meat, honey, dairy, soaps and even fresh herbs and vegetables in the middle of winter.

Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden, is also the current interim executive director for the organization that puts on the winter farmers market — the Fondy Food Center. Williams shares the pertinent details of this year's event.

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market, which formerly took place at the Domes and State Fair Park, is now at The Table, located at 5305 W. Capitol Dr. It takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. until April 29, except on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. And the market is also open on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

The indoor event has goods available from many local producers, such as Hundred Acre Farm, Honey Down Farm, Matt's Wild Foods and Tartaria Juice.