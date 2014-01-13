The Multitalented Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald has gone far beyond being the girl who made such a splash in films like 1985′s “The Breakfast Club.”
Though she continues to act, she is also a singer, on tour promoting her 2013 jazz album “Except Sometimes.” And in 2012, she published the book “When It Happens to You: A Novel in Stories.”
As Ringwald told Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer at the time, she found the novel form to be freeing.
“One thing that I’ve found over the years is a little bit of frustration at just being able to play one character,” Ringwald said. “When you write, you can be all of the characters.”
Guest
- Molly Ringwald, actress, writer and singer. She tweets @MollyRingwald.
