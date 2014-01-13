The Multitalented Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald has gone far beyond being the girl who made such a splash in films like 1985′s “The Breakfast Club.”

Though she continues to act, she is also a singer, on tour promoting her 2013 jazz album “Except Sometimes.” And in 2012, she published the book “When It Happens to You: A Novel in Stories.”

As Ringwald told Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer at the time, she found the novel form to be freeing.

“One thing that I’ve found over the years is a little bit of frustration at just being able to play one character,” Ringwald said. “When you write, you can be all of the characters.”

Guest

Molly Ringwald, actress, writer and singer. She tweets @MollyRingwald.

