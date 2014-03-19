British Troops Draw Down In Afghanistan

As U.S. troops begin to withdraw from Afghanistan, forces from the U.K. are doing the same thing. They have closed or handed over to the Afghans all but two of their bases across Helmand Province. They used to occupy more than 130 bases in that area.

The BBC’s defense correspondent Jonathan Beale reports from Helmand.

Reporter

Jonathan Beale, defense correspondent for BBC News. He tweets @bealejonathan.

