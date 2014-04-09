© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
20 Injured In Stabbing At Pennsylvania High School

Published April 9, 2014 at 2:06 PM CDT

Nineteen students and a security guard were stabbed as the school day began today at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Penn., outside of Pittsburgh. They are expected to survive.

Authorities say a student wielding two knives went on a rampage down one hallway in the school and was tackled by the school principal. The student is now in custody and being questioned.

Deanna Garcia of public radio station WESA in Pittsburgh joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with the latest.

