Habit-Breaking Wristband Is A Shocker

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a chapter in the annals of self-flagellation. Listeners may recall the Boston man who hired somebody to slap him when he used Facebook - said he wanted to break the habit. He's turned this principle into a product. He created the Pavlok electric shock bracelet, which is connected to a smartphone app of course. It is supposed to shock you if you do something forbidden like watching TV or expressing doubt that an outlandish product will work - ouch.