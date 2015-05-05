Reporter's Notebook: Veteran Baltimore Journalist Jayne Miller

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is visiting Baltimore today to meet with local leaders, as things are slowly getting back to normal in the city.

The city has lifted its curfew, National Guard Troops are pulling out and businesses, including CVS, are saying they will rebuild.

But tensions are still running high in parts of the city, as evidenced yesterday after police arrested a black man. Rumors were running rampant that police had shot the man in the back as he was running away.

Protesters and police quickly massed, and tensions briefly escalated. Ultimately, it became clear that no one was shot.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with longtime Baltimore investigative reporter Jayne Miller, of WBAL-TV, about where the city is now.

Jayne Miller, I-Team lead investigative reporter at 11 News, WBAL-TV. She tweets @jemillerwbal.

