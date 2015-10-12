© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Former President George H.W. Bush Throws Out First Pitch

Published October 12, 2015 at 5:55 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. There is no stopping George H. W. Bush. The ex-president, who jumped out of planes long after leaving the Oval Office, is now 91 and in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace - none of which mattered. He rolled onto a baseball diamond before a Houston Astros game. And sitting a few feet from home plate, he threw the first pitch. The left-handed throw was not a strike but surely was the most spirited pitch of the season. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.