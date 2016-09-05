With First Debate Looming, Trump Aims Message At Minority Voters

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are preparing for what’s being billed as the marquee moment of the long campaign season: the first presidential debate, which will take place on September 26 in New York.

Trump spent Saturday visiting a black church in Detroit. The move was aimed less at trying to win over the black vote, but instead at cooling claims that he’s insensitive to minorities.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the latest news from the campaign trail with NPR’s Ron Elving.

Guest

Ron Elving, NPR senior Washington editor and correspondent. He tweets @NPRrelving.

