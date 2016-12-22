© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Family Reunites After 50 Years, Thanks To DNA Testing

Published December 22, 2016 at 12:40 PM CST
Front row: Scott Winter, left, sits next to his biological mom, Nancy Oakes Dewitt, and his older brother, Keith Murphy. In the second row, Charles Murphy, Jeannette Murphy and Lynnae DePaolo. (Paige Pfleger/WHYY)
Front row: Scott Winter, left, sits next to his biological mom, Nancy Oakes Dewitt, and his older brother, Keith Murphy. In the second row, Charles Murphy, Jeannette Murphy and Lynnae DePaolo. (Paige Pfleger/WHYY)

In 1966, a teenage mother and her boyfriend abandoned their baby in a random car. Her pregnancy, and the episode that followed, were kept hidden, and later the young couple married and had other children.

One of their kids found out he had a brother, and decided to search for him. Thanks to DNA testing, the brothers — and family — were reunited.

Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of The Pulse at Here & Now contributor WHYY reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.