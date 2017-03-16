Trump Vows To Battle 'Judicial Overreach' After Travel Ban Blocked Again

President Trump’s revised travel ban has been dealt another setback Thursday — from a federal court in Maryland. This after a federal judge in Hawaii ordered Wednesday night that the travel ban targeting six majority-Muslim countries be put on hold, just hours before it was to take effect.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Rick Hasen (@rickhasen), professor of law and political science at the University of California Irvine, about the latest chapter in the travel ban story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.