Today is 4/20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts. So, it’s fitting that a new church that’s all about pot opens in Denver today.

It’s called The International Church of Cannabis. And as Corey H. Jones (@CPRJones) from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio reports, it’s raised questions around religious freedom and pot laws.

