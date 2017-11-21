Wild Turkeys Invade Rural California Neighborhoods

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of turkeys that will survive Thanksgiving. Wild turkeys were introduced to California for hunting decades ago and have now invaded rural areas. The San Francisco Chronicle reports some neighborhoods embrace them, but they weigh 20 pounds, and they're tough. Some damage cars while pecking at their own reflections. It's like Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds," but with turkeys. Groups of up to 30 move around, eating everything - Thanksgiving in reverse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.