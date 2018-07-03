After 44 Years Parking Scofflaw Pays Up

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with a story about the power of guilt. Forty-four years ago, a driver in Minersville, Pa., got a parking ticket. He never paid up. Then, last week, the Minersville Police Department got a letter according to local TV. I've been carrying this ticket around for 40-plus years, always intending to pay. The driver said his name was Dave - no other identifying information. The original ticket was for two bucks. Dave added three for interest.