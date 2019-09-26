© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Death And The Great Beyond: How We Grapple With The Idea Of Dying

Published September 26, 2019
Conceptual illustration of a nurse pushing a patient into light symbolising assisted dying.

Many people tend to push frightening realities out of mind rather than face them head-on. That's especially true when it comes to the terrifying event that no one can escape — death. Psychologist Sheldon Solomon says people may suppress conscious thoughts about their mortality, but unconscious ones still seep through.

In the book The Worm at the Core: On the Role of Death in Life,Solomon, along with psychologists Jeff Greenberg and Tom Pyszczynski, illustrate how death anxiety influences people's behavior in ways they would never suspect. The fear of death is so overwhelming, they say, that people go to great lengths to seek security; they embrace belief systems that give them a sense of meaning — religion, values, community.

Through decades of studies, Solomon and his colleagues have shown that people suppress their fear of mortality by supporting those who are similar to themselves and by shoring up their self-esteem.

Even when people do acknowledge death, they tell stories that assure them that death is not what it seems — that there are ways to live forever.

Philosopher Stephen Cave says that all of these immortality stories can be boiled down to just four narratives, repeated over and over again in different forms. Each one presents a clever plan to cheat mortality, but raises new dilemmas.

This week on Hidden Brain, mortality and the paths to eternal life.

Additional Resources:

The Worm at the Core: On the Role of Death in Life, by Sheldon Solomon, Jeff Greenberg and Tom Pyszczynski, 2015

The Birth and Death of Meaning, by Ernest Becker, 1971

The Denial of Death,by Ernest Becker, 1973

Immortality: The Quest to Live Forever and How It Drives Civilization, by Stephen Cave, 2012

The story of Jesus and the empty tomb, Mark 16:1-8, circa 66-70 C.E.

Consciousness at the Crossroads: Conversations with the Dalai Lama on Brain Science and Buddhism," edited by Zara Houshmand, Robert B. Livingston and B. Alan Wallace, 1999

