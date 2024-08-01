What does Milwaukee's public art say about the city itself? WUWM wants to hear from you!

Reflections of Representation is a podcast hosted by WUWM Eric Von Fellow Nadya Kelly. It explores Milwaukee’s public art and how they represent the culture and stories of the people who live here. Public art often reflects and expresses community values, and using this idea, this podcast will survey Milwaukee’s art landscape and examine how representative it is of the city’s diverse communities.

WUWM wants to know which pieces of public art in Milwaukee represents you. Is there a mural that highlights your culture for all of the city to see? Is there a sculpture that commemorates history that is significant to you? Perhaps there's a piece of art you feel connected to simply because it resembles you. If so, we want to hear more about what pieces of public art makes you feel seen in the city of Milwaukee.

These stories will be included in a future episode of Reflections of Representation. To participate, fill out the form below, or send an email to Nadya at kellyna@uwm.edu.