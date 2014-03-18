© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
SXSW 2014: Eagulls, Live In Concert

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 18, 2014 at 11:30 AM CDT

The Leeds-based post-punk band Eagulls hit the stage at Stubb's BBQ in Austin, Texas, ready to deploy some serrated weaponry. From neatly attired singer George Mitchell's assured yelp to a guitar attack that's clean and direct, the group generated a stormy sound that roared and banged with sleekness and power, while hinting at the doomstruck beauty of forebears like Joy Division.

As with Perfect Pussy, who played a short, intense set at NPR Music's SXSW showcase just before they took the stage, Eagulls' name necessitates a bit of discussion on its own — in NPR Music staff meetings, it's the band that launched a thousand clarifications involving Don Henley — but the music quickly drowns out any short-lived confusion. Playing dense songs of disillusionment from its new self-titled debut, Eagulls coolly re-created and reinvigorated a strong batch of fresh material.

Set List

  • "Nerve Endings"

  • "Moulting"

  • "Amber Veins"

  • "Coffin"

  • "Footsteps"

  • "Tough Luck"

  • "Yellow Eyes"

  • "Hollow Visions"

  • "Soulless Youth"

  • "Possessed"

    • Credits

    Producers: Saidah Blount, Mito Habe-Evans, Robin Hilton; Technical Director: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Lizzie Chen, Becky Harlan, Eric Helton, Olivia Merrion; Video Director: A.J. Wilhelm; Audio: Timothy Powell/Metro Mobile, Josh Rogosin; Production Assistants: Kiana Fitzgerald, Christopher Parks, Mary Pryor; Special Thanks: SXSW, Stubb's BBQ; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
