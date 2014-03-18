SXSW 2014: Eagulls, Live In Concert

The Leeds-based post-punk band Eagulls hit the stage at Stubb's BBQ in Austin, Texas, ready to deploy some serrated weaponry. From neatly attired singer George Mitchell's assured yelp to a guitar attack that's clean and direct, the group generated a stormy sound that roared and banged with sleekness and power, while hinting at the doomstruck beauty of forebears like Joy Division.

As with Perfect Pussy, who played a short, intense set at NPR Music's SXSW showcase just before they took the stage, Eagulls' name necessitates a bit of discussion on its own — in NPR Music staff meetings, it's the band that launched a thousand clarifications involving Don Henley — but the music quickly drowns out any short-lived confusion. Playing dense songs of disillusionment from its new self-titled debut, Eagulls coolly re-created and reinvigorated a strong batch of fresh material.

Set List

"Nerve Endings"

"Moulting"

"Amber Veins"

"Coffin"

"Footsteps"

"Tough Luck"

"Yellow Eyes"

"Hollow Visions"

"Soulless Youth"

"Possessed"

Credits

Producers: Saidah Blount, Mito Habe-Evans, Robin Hilton; Technical Director: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Lizzie Chen, Becky Harlan, Eric Helton, Olivia Merrion; Video Director: A.J. Wilhelm; Audio: Timothy Powell/Metro Mobile, Josh Rogosin; Production Assistants: Kiana Fitzgerald, Christopher Parks, Mary Pryor; Special Thanks: SXSW, Stubb's BBQ; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

