Innovation. Race and ethnicity. Environment. Education. These are the huge topics WUWM's beat reporters tackle every day. These issues are so big, it can be hard to decide what to dig into and where to begin.So, we want to hear from you — our community.answers your questions about how education, the environment, race and innovation impacts life in southeastern Wisconsin.Put your thinking cap on and submit your questions.

Innovation

It seems like every day there are breakthroughs in science, medicine and technology. But what do those advancements mean for you? WUWM’s Innovation Reporter Chuck Quirmbach will answer your questions, and make the difficult easier to grasp.Submit your questions to Chuck below.

Race & Ethnicity

Race and ethnicity impacts so much. In a place as diverse as metro-Milwaukee, news fails to capture thousands of stories, including the unexpected or positive ones.You can help WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell discover and tell those stories by sharing your question below.

Education

Education news is often mired in discussions about big issues — policies, budgets, political fights. WUWM’s Education Reporter Emily Files also wants to tell student’s stories and hear from parents, teachers and others helping kids succeed.What are you curious about when it comes to education in the Milwaukee area? What do you think is missing from the education conversation in this region?Help Emily by submitting your question below.

The Environment

Many of us are environmentally aware — many recycle, some conserve water, you might ride a bike to work. But we do face profound environmental challenges.Help WUWM’s Environmental Reporter Susan Bence dig deeper into the issues you are most concerned about.

