Despite dropping rates, the United States still incarcerates more young people than any other country. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, as of July 2021 93% of the youth housed at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile correctional facility have a mental health condition. Of those youth, 25% have a serious illness.

On October 20th, WUWM hosts Call to Mind Live: Youth Incarceration & Mental Health, a Well Beings Tour Event. While mental wellness is crucial for all youth, mental health challenges may be exacerbated by the experience of incarceration in Wisconsin’s prison system and after release.

In this live, virtual event, WUWM will speak with formerly incarcerated people and experts to explore youth mental health needs. We’ll also discuss available resources and alternatives to incarcerating young people with mental health needs in Wisconsin.

"Register for Call to Mind Live: Youth Incarceration & Mental Health"

Wednesday, October 20 at 7pmCT

Call to Mind is American Public Media’s initiative to foster new conversations about mental health. Call to Mind is bringing mental health conversations into the open, increasing public knowledge and engagement, to empower people to find the support they want and need.