Contest Rules
The following rules apply in contests or promotions associated with WUWM-FM, which is licensed to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and operated by the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee College of Letters and Science.
By participating in any such contests or promotions, participants agree to be bound by these rules.
In addition, particular contests and promotions may have rules that are specific to those contests or promotions. If the particular rules for a specific contest or promotion conflict with the following general rules, the particular rules will control.
- No purchase necessary. Limit one web entry per person, household address, or e-mail address. Multiple entries will be discarded.
- Unless otherwise noted, winner(s) will be selected by random drawing from all eligible entries. Odds of winning a contest are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received.
- Limit one winner per household within a 30 day period.
- Employees, former employees, their immediate families, and/or those living in the same household of WUWM are not eligible to win WUWM contests.
- Prize winners must be at least 18 years old, unless otherwise specified.
- Winners are solely responsible for all taxes, duties, or other costs that may be associated with the winning of a prize. If applicable, the recipient of a prize given by WUWM, if accepted, will have the fair market value of the prize provided on a 1099-MISC form for tax reporting purposes.
- WUWM reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value; winners do not have any right to substitution of prizes.
- Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash or any other prize/merchandise. Winners are prohibited from selling any prize awarded or transferring any prize without WUWM’s written authorization.
- Winners will be notified by WUWM by mail, email or by phone.
- In the event of a short period of time between the drawing date and event, if the winner cannot be contacted within 48 hours of our initial email/phone call, we reserve the right to withdraw the award or award the prize to another selected winner.
- In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, the winner assumes the risk of its arrival. WUWM is not responsible for safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate. WUWM will not be responsible for mail that has been lost, damaged or delayed.
- Where a prize consists of tickets for a concert, movie, play or similar event, WUWM will not be responsible for cancelation. In that event, the winner must deal exclusively with the event promoter or venue.
- Where a prize consists of tickets for a concert, movie, play or similar event, collection of prizes may be time-sensitive. Time sensitive tickets will be left at will-call of the venue and becomes the responsibility of that venue.
- To collect a non-ticket/non-certificate prize, winners are required to complete and sign an affidavit of eligibility/prize acceptance form and present a government issued legal picture I.D. (such as a driver’s license) to WUWM-FM within 14 days of winning at the WUWM offices located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. Suite 700, Milwaukee, WI 53202 during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (except holidays when the office is closed.) Any prize not claimed within 14 days of winning will be forfeited by the winner and will remain the sole property of WUWM.
- Participating in a WUWM contest and/or accepting a prize constitutes permission to use the participants and winners name and/or likeness for promotional, broadcast, internet, advertising or trade purposes without further compensation.
- WUWM reserves the right to disqualify any winner if any contest rules are violated in any way.
- WUWM reserves the right to amend the rules to any contest at any time. 18. These rules are subject to change at the sole discretion of WUWM.
- By entering this contest I understand that I am sharing my contact information with WUWM and may receive emails. I understand I can opt out at anytime.