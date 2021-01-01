Contest Rules

The following rules apply in contests or promotions associated with WUWM-FM, which is licensed to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and operated by the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee College of Letters and Science.

By participating in any such contests or promotions, participants agree to be bound by these rules.

In addition, particular contests and promotions may have rules that are specific to those contests or promotions. If the particular rules for a specific contest or promotion conflict with the following general rules, the particular rules will control.