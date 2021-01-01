How To Listen To WUWM On Your Smart Speaker

Your smart speaker just got smarter. With a few simple commands, you can access the entire world of WUWM and NPR – all the latest news, podcasts and discussions. Give any of the utterances below a try and hear our critically acclaimed, audio-rich stories come alive on your smart speaker device.

What is a smart speaker?

Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Show (aka "Alexa")

Google Home or Home Mini

Apple HomePod

How to get WUWM to play on your smart speaker:

Say “Alexa, play WUWM” (Amazon Echo devices)

Say “OK Google, play WUWM” (Google devices)

Say "Hey Siri, play WUWM" (Apple devices)

The new way to experience public radio is here. Click here for more information on how to access programming, podcasts and more on your smart speaker.