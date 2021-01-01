Denzel Taylor is a Wisconsin native and alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the First Wave Hip Hop and Urban Arts scholarship program.

In 2018, Denzel began his inaugural year as a career actor and teaching artist. Since then, his acting credits include Sheep in Charlotte’s Web and Mr. Salt in Willy Wonka with Children’s Theater of Madison, Mayor in Romeo and Juliet with Theater Lila, and recent work with Skylight Music Theater in their developmental musical stage reading of Fortunate Sons. February of 2020 saw Denzel complete an Education residency with Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Emerging Professional Resident program, teaching literacy and social-emotional learning through theater practices.

Denzel has additionally taught storytelling performance in residency with Theater Lila and with First Wave as a summer programming co-facilitator. While continuing his career as an actor, Denzel now makes his radio debut as a host with 89.7 WUWM Milwaukee's NPR.

