Monday on Lake Effect: Political Civility, Court Interpreter Training Program, “Growing Up Milwaukee”, The Stephen Hull Experience
Monday on Lake Effect, we discuss the importance of civility and how it can be achieved through building better relationships. Then, we learn about the importance of court interpreters. We hear from the director of the documentary “Growing Up Milwaukee.” Plus, hear music from Racine blues musician, Stephen Hull.
Guests:
- Bill Keith, professor at UW-Milwaukee & co-author of Beyond Civility: The Competing Obligations of Citizenship
- Debra Gorra Barash, instructor for the legal interpreter training program at UW-Milwaukee
- Tyshun Wardlaw, director of Growing Up Milwaukee
- Stephen Hull, blues musician