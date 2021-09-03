Chancellor's Report: Journalism & The Importance Of Accurate, Accessible, And Balanced Information

On this Chancellor’s Report we’ll talk about the important role journalists play to ensure citizens have the information they need—and that the information is accurate, accessible, and balanced with respect to equity and diversity. Joining Chancellor Mone are guests Betsy Brenner, former President and Publisher, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Mark Kass, editor-in-chief, Milwaukee Business Journal, Carole Meekins, TMJ4 anchor; and Georgia Pabst, documentarian and former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter.