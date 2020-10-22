Related Program: 
How Redlining Still Impacts Milwaukee Neighborhoods

For decades, low-income and minority communities across the United States were intentionally cut off from lending and investment through a system known as redlining. The practice started in the 1930s and lasted decades before being declared illegal. But the impact of redlining remains today as many neighborhoods suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty but from lower life expectancy and a higher incidence of chronic diseases.

On this edition of UWM Today, we talk with two UWM researchers involved in major studies that show how the legacy of redlining that started 80 years is seen today in many of Milwaukee’s poorest neighborhoods. Our guests are Helen Meier, assistant professor in UWM’s Zilber School of Public Health, and Emily Lynch, an alumna of the Zilber School who partnered with Helen on the redlining research.

How Mass Incarceration In America Is Affecting Public Attitudes Toward The Police & Court System

By Oct 15, 2020

Over the past 40 years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of inmates in America’s prisons and jails. Today more than 2 million people are imprisoned in this country — a 500% increase since 1978. There are many consequences of the mass incarceration in the United States, which has affected families and communities nationwide.

How Americans Can Find A Way To Civility When Talking About Politics

By Oct 8, 2020

As we move into the homestretch of the presidential election, the political rhetoric is heating up, especially in a battleground state like Wisconsin. While we can all switch the channel or turn off the TV when we have our fill of political advertising, it is not easy knowing how to handle those uncomfortable moments when we are face-to-face with someone we disagree with.

Getting Older: A Chat With Ellyn Lem, Author Of 'Gray Matters'

By Sep 24, 2020

We are all getting older with every birthday we celebrate. But we don’t all age the same way. And how we approach aging affects not only us but the people around us.

On this edition of UWM Today, we talk to a UWM English professor who has just published a book about getting older and finding lessons in films, literature and works of art. Ellyn Lem’s new book is titled Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life.

Exploring The Coronavirus' Impact On Wisconsin's Economy

By Sep 17, 2020

The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous pain and suffering – both in terms of the number of people infected and killed by the virus and those who have lost their jobs. It’s estimated that more than 30 million people continue to be unemployed in our country because of the effects the pandemic has had on society.