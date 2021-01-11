Milwaukee Marchers Speak Out Against Capitol Break-In

By 45 minutes ago
  • "Rally Against The Far Right" marchers walked from the Third Ward to Sen. Ron Johnson's Milwaukee office downtown.
    "Rally Against The Far Right" marchers walked from the Third Ward to Sen. Ron Johnson's Milwaukee office downtown.
    Emily Files / WUWM

Some Wisconsin residents are speaking out against the supporters of President Donald Trump who rioted at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. The extremists interrupted the certification of the presidential election. Five people died as a result of the chaos.

In Milwaukee Sunday, a group of about people 50 gathered for what they called a “rally against the far right.”

“We came out to this march today because like everyone else, we watched our Capitol being stormed by right-wing, white supremacists,” said marcher Camila Ahmed. “And we don’t like that.”

Ahmed is part of a group called The People’s Revolution, which has been marching for police reform and other changes in the Milwaukee area. She says her group has been tear-gassed, shot at with rubber bullets, and arrested. Meanwhile, videos appear to show a passive or under-staffed police response to the Capitol stormers.

“What we’re seeing is racism. It’s alive, in the flesh,” Ahmed said. “Because these people were probably 75-80% white people, and because they weren’t viewed as much of a threat as Black and brown people, they were handled with more care.”

Marchers gathered in a parking lot near Summerfest grounds. The march was organized by groups including Democratic Socialists of America.
Credit Emily Files / WUWM

With chants of “What do we do? Stand up fight back!,” the crowd marched to the Milwaukee office of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a staunch Trump ally.

“[Johnson] has been a big supporter of Donald Trump, and by extension white supremacy in the United States,” said march organizer Ian Gunther, with the Milwaukee chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. “And I think that as Wisconsinites, we need to take a stand and tell him that he needs to resign.”

Johnson initially objected to certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, but changed his vote after the Capitol violence on Wednesday.

Some of the marchers were also unhappy with President-elect Joe Biden’s response to the Capitol attack. Biden tweeted that “the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are.”

“That’s a joke to a lot of people of color,” said marcher Omar Flores, a member of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression. “We’ve always faced a lack of democracy, democracy being taken from us.”

Tags: 
insurrection
WUWM
WUWM News
President Trump
protests

Related Content

Wisconsin's Congressional Delegation, Present And Past, Weighs In On Insurrection At U.S. Capitol

By Jan 7, 2021
Win McNamee / Getty Images

The mob of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday brought out strong reactions from across the world. Part of that reaction came from current and past members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation.

Rep. Ron Kind (D - LaCrosse) held an online news conference from his Capitol Hill office.

"I'm here, I'm working, I'm not ceding any ground to anyone. I refuse to surrender the United States Capitol to anyone,” he said.

Closed Wisconsin Capitol Deflates Security Concerns

By & Todd Richmond Jan 8, 2021
BJPHOTOGRAPHS / STOCK.ADOBE.COM

The stunning security breaches at the U.S. Capitol and statehouses around the country this week haven't yet led to any changes at the state Capitol building in Madison.

Protests In White And Black, And The Different Response Of Law Enforcement

By Jan 7, 2021

Hours after congressional lawmakers certified his Electoral College victory affirming he will be the next president, Joe Biden took to social media to express what countless others have before him.

If the largely white, pro-Trump insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol had been Black Lives Matter protesters, there would have been a starkly divergent law enforcement response than what played out Wednesday afternoon.

As Inauguration Nears, Concern Of More Violence Grows

By Jan 9, 2021

The violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was unprecedented in modern U.S. history — but some pro-Trump extremists are promising it was just a taste of things to come.

"Many of Us will return on January 19, 2021, carrying Our weapons, in support of Our nation's resolve, towhich [sic] the world will never forget!!!" one person wrote on Parler, a site friendly to right-wing extremists. "We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match."