-
The trial for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin was…
-
On Monday afternoon dozens of activists gathered outside the Milwaukee County Safety Building in Milwaukee downtown for a rally. They are seeking a…
-
On Sep. 6, 1861, George Marshall Clark was lynched on the northwest corner of Buffalo and Water Streets in Milwaukee — becoming the only Black victim of…
-
In honor of Black History Month, WUWM is highlighting some of the significant moments in Milwaukee's Black history. That includes the fair housing marches…
-
Wisconsin's newest member of Congress — Rep. Scott Fitzgerald — joined the rest of the state's Republican House members Wednesday in a failed attempt to…
-
Some Wisconsin residents are speaking out against the supporters of President Donald Trump who rioted at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. The extremists…
-
The recent protests in Milwaukee have drawn a lot of comparisons with the Civil Rights protests in the 1960s. Most notably, activists marched for 200…
-
May 29: Day Of Peaceful Protesting In Milwaukee Friday Ends With Tear Gas, Looting & Wounded OfficerProtests are happening around the country following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on…
-
Protesters across the country have petitioned local governments to re-open states and towns for business. On Friday, members of the “Wisconsinites Against…
-
The Democratic National Convention will bring tens of thousands of people to Milwaukee. But not all of them will be here for the convention itself — many…